Investigation Into Trump's Inauguration Committee Spending Picks Up Steam

There was a meme going around last year that read,

They said if I voted for Clinton, I'd get a criminal for a president. Well, they were right. I voted for Clinton, and I got a criminal for a president.

Today we learned that the investigation into Trump's inauguration committee has entered a new stage. The Southern DIstrict of New York (SDNY) has issued a sweeping subpoena to the committee for documents, likely to investigate irregularities in spending, fund-raising, and money unaccounted-for. The Washington Post reported,

A wide-ranging subpoena served on the inaugural committee Monday seeks an array of documents, including all information related to inaugural donors, vendors, contractors, bank accounts of the inaugural committee and any information related to foreign contributors to the committee, according to a copy reviewed by The Washington Post.

Ali Velshi explained that the committee raised a record-breaking $107 million, but how the money was raised and spent was, shall we say, poorly documented? Hard to believe from the most transparent administration EVER IN THE HISTORY OF ADMINISTRATIONS ANYWHERE, right? Sigh.

[SDNY} were looking at whether foreigners illegally funneled donations to president Trump's inaugural committee and specifically, whether people from Middle Eastern nations — including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — used straw donors to disguise their donations to the funds.

A spokesperson for the committee says it is planning to cooperate. They'd better hope they can, because now, federal prosecutors literally want all the receipts.