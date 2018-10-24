Ali Velshi Tears Into Trump: 'Chastising The Media' Was NOT The Correct Response

If Ali Velshi had hair, it would have been on fire at the top of Lawrence O'Donnell's show tonight.

After playing a clip of Trump blaming the MAGAbombs on the media, Velshi breathed fire.

"Today could have been a turning point for the President," he growled. "Explosives sent to politicians, public servants and journalists."

"There was only one right answer today: Unqualified condemnation of terrorist acts, acts designed to instill fear in people, particularly the people exercising their First Amendment obligations to hold power to account," Velshi continued.

"One of those pipe bombs was sent to CNN, made it into CNN's New York offices, right into the mailroom," he recounted. (Velshi came from CNN to MSNBC).

"There was only one correct response to this. Chastising the media wasn't it."

Wrapping up his opening volley, Velshi took aim at the people in the rally who were shouting "CNN sucks!"

"It's okay to think so or to think MSNBC sucks or Fox sucks," said Velshi. "That's what you have a remote control for."

He concluded, "It's not okay to imply because a media organization doesn't share your views its employees should face possible death from a bomb."

But we live in a world where Donald Trump makes enemies lists, where he rants about people in public, where he revels in the hate he stokes. So to them, this is all part of MAGA.

And that, my friends, is why we are calling these the MAGAbombs from the MAGAbomber.