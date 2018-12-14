Investigation Into Trump Inauguration Hones In On Payments To Trump Hotel Brokered By Ivanka

Poor Kremlin Barbie may be in a heap of trouble, if reports about further lines of inquiry into the Trump Inauguration fund, and how money was diverted, continues to look into her personal role. To be more specific, the Trump Inauguration Committee allegedly paid the Trump International Hotel in DC tons of money over market for rooms, meals and event space - a huge no no, since it looks the person creating the rates and prices and diverting guests to the Trump Hotel was none of other than Donald Trump's daughterwife, Ivanka.

ProPublica is that one of the inaugural planners actually emailed Ivanka and others to “express my concern” that the hotel was overcharging for its event spaces and expressed worry about what would happen “when this is audited.” Seems pretty prescient.

CNN covered the breaking news this afternoon in the above clip. How is the White House spinning it? They are saying that Donald Trump had nothing to do with his own inauguration. I kid you not. That is their excuse.

So now Trump is under so many investigations, it is hard to keep up. Special Counsel Mueller, Trump Organization, Trump Inaugural Committee, Emoluments case coming out of Maryland, and now this one. has an administration ever been in this much legal jeopardy?

And lets not forget the cases that have not even started yet: the new AG of NY has vowed to look into ANY crimes that Trump family may have committed. Plus, the avalanche of subpoenas that will start flying in DC shortly after the Democrats take over all the committees in the House of Representatives will surely paralyze the White House for months, if not years, to come.

Happy Holidays!