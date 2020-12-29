Whoops, Trump's DC Hotel Puts Inauguration Rooms On Sale

Joe Biden is asking people to stay home and stay safe on his Inauguration Day. The traditional inauguration day luncheon with Congress is canceled due to Covid, as well as balls, parades, and other festivities. The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) is urging people to celebrate from home:

“President-elect Biden’s unwavering commitment to the safety of the American people is our North Star as we plan an inauguration that protects public health while honoring inaugural traditions and engaging Americans across the country. We are excited to share more information soon about the new and innovative ways all Americans can watch and participate in a historic inauguration that will unify our country,” said PIC Executive Director Maju Varghese. “The pandemic is continuing to have a significant public health impact across the nation. Americans everywhere must do their part to slow the spread of the virus: wear masks, stay home, and limit gatherings. We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities,” said PIC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. David Kessler.

If they do half as good a job with the Inauguration as they did with the virtual Democratic Convention last summer, it will be fine.

And it appears the Trump Hotel in DC is conceding that they won't be, ahem, full of MAGA acolytes on January 20.

The Trump Hotel in Washington DC has conceded the election. They’ve unblocked all the rooms they had reserved for Inauguration Week, and have made them available to anyone, at a 25% discount. pic.twitter.com/6Zvb1GLrZM — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 28, 2020

I assume even at the discount, the rooms are too expensive for the Proud Boys?

Thoughts and prayers.