Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Proud Boys' Hotel Reservations For Jan 6 Are Canceled

The Hotel Harrington is closing for the days leading up to January 6, period. That leaves the Proud Boys without accommodations.
By Frances Langum
Proud Boys' Hotel Reservations For Jan 6 Are Canceled
Image from: Vintage Postcard via

Gotta hand it to the Hotel Harrington in Washington DC. They are a favorite of my family because the rooms are clean no-frills and comparatively inexpensive when traveling to the Nation's Capital.

And yesterday they read in The Washington Post that the hotel had been chosen as the unofficial headquarters of the Proud Boys during the promised kerfuffle over Congress accepting the vote of the Electoral College on January 6.

Donald Trump wants protestors to force Mike Pence to overturn the election, or something. And the Proud Boys were to descend on DC to do what they do. Create havoc with a bunch of racist violence thrown in.

Hotel Harrington canceled the reservations and shut down their hotel for three days.

UPDATE: The Proud Boys seem upset.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team