Proud Boys Memo Dated Jan 5 Reveals Plan For ‘Street-Level Violence’

On a document obtained by The Guardian, its cover contains two words: "MAGA" and "WARNING," and it is dated January 5, 2021, the day before the Capitol insurrection. The newly unearthed document reveals how much effort the Proud Boys put into preparing for potential violence. The plan is very detailed, with addendums, rules of engagement, objectives, etc.

According to the outlet, the document was obtained from a Proud Boys member by the extremism reporter Andy Campbell as he researched his new book, 'We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism.'

Via The Guardian:

The purpose of the document is to provide a "strategic security plan" and call to action, summoning Proud Boys members to a pro-Trump Maga march that was scheduled for New York City on 10 January 2021. That was four days after Congress was to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election – the occasion that would be targeted by the fatal insurrection.

...

The plan is for 60 or so Proud Boys at the 10 January event in Manhattan to be corralled into seven "tactical teams" of five to eight men each (they are all men, as one of the overriding values of the group is misogyny). Members are told to bring protective gear, including "knife/stab protection, helmets, gloves, boots, etc.," and to make use of radio channels, walkie-talkies, or Telegram to communicate with each other. Maps reproduced at the back of the document show positions "scouts" and "tactical teams" should adopt at key points along the route of the march, which was planned to start at Columbus Circle and pass Trump Tower. "That spot is understood in a very public way to hold special meaning for us," the paper says, referring to Trump's home on Fifth Avenue. "WE WILL NOT DISAPPOINT!"

"These guys see themselves as super soldiers, like some sort of military outfit," Campbell said. "On one level, it's funny, as nothing is, in fact, going to pan out the way they say it will. But on another level, it's alarming because it shows how much thought they put into this stuff."

Following the January 6 riot, the New York march featured in the document was called off and the strategy was never implemented.

Do these little fellers think they can take on the U.S. military? They're cosplaying military members, but that's not what they are. They're fascists who wear silly clothes.