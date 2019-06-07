This is totally normal:

“Let’s take Nahro al-Kasnazan, a wealthy Iraqi sheikh, who according to the Washington Post has been lobbying the nation’s national security advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “forge closer ties with those seeking to overthrow the government of Iran” last July. al-Kasnazan is the leader of an order of Sufi Muslims who many believe once he served as a paid CIA informant in the run-up to the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. Well, what did he do? Well following November, after sending the correspondence with the two Trump administration influencers, he spent tens of thousands of dollars to the Trump-owned Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital. al-Kasnazan spent 26 nights in a suite on the eighth floor.”

So let’s get this straight: some middle eastern bidnessman, who wants to overthrow the gubmint of Iran and has been lobbying the 4th Reich to that end, booked rooms for nearly a month at the hotel owned by Prznint McGrifter. Dude mosdef knows the way to Comrade Trump’s heart.

Fahrenthold's original story in The WaPo adds a delicious detail:

“We normally stay at the Hay-Adams hotel,” Kasnazan, 50, said in a recent interview with a Post reporter in Amman, Jordan, where he lives in a gold-bedecked mansion and summons his servants by walkie-talkie. “But we just heard about this new Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., and thought it would be a good place to stay.” Kasnazan said his choice of the Trump hotel was not part of a lobbying effort.

And I am the Czar of all the Russias.

The ball is in your court, Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings.

republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors