Joy Reid: 'Mob-ocracy' Has Developed Around Donald Trump

The number weighty news stories, dropping with dizzying pace, is overwhelming for anyone. A dominant piece of the Russia/Mueller probe fell into place this week, though, and it was covered by most non-Fox stations. One morsel of that story, though, continues to be overlooked in nearly every version told. Unless, of course, you're Joy Reid.

In discussing the bizarre meeting that has captured Mueller's attention — the one on August 2, 2016 between Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and Konstantin Kilimnik — is where it was held. All reports mention the meeting took place at the swanky Great Havana Room, and that the Republican platform towards Ukraine was discussed, and Trump polling data was handed off to the Russian with deep ties to the Kremlin. But nearly all neglect to mention that the Great Havana Room is in the infamous building, 666 Fifth Avenue. The one owned by Jared Kushner, and for which he is in debt up to his eyeballs. HOW IS THAT NOT IMPORTANT? Am I the only one who thinks perhaps that might also have been part of the discussions, since Jared had also been begging Qatar and Saudi Arabia for loans to help pay off his debts for this building? I'm just spitballing. Honestly, I'm likely totally off base. But it sure was great to hear it MENTIONED by Joy Reid today.

It wasn't just any old cigar club. At the very least it was a place where they could be certain they'd be safe in conferring in secrecy. So they thought, anyhow.

The rest of the segment is fab, too, of course. Michael Steele outlines how the only conceivable rationale Manafort could have for lying to Mueller would be the possibility of a presidential pardon. Craig Unger underscored and confirmed Reid's assertion that the Trump family operates exactly like a mob family, if they aren't an actual mob family themselves. Enjoy him saying how stupid Senator Richard Burr looks for saying the Intelligence Committee found no "direct evidence" of collusion — in the same week of Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, who, by the way, is looking at up to 24 years in prison. Manifort, who only 10 years before the 2016 campaign, helped install a pro-Putin regime in Ukraine.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Steele wraps it up saying all they care about is money and loyalty. Never a truer word was spoken.

Partial transcript below: