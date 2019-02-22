Indict A President? Maddow Guest Says 1973 Memo 'Shoddy Piece Of Work'

Rachel Maddow definitely lived up to the hype last night. You don't have to have listened to her incredibly educational and relevant podcast, "Bagman" to understand last night's show, but if you have, it was that much more delicious. (If you haven't listened to "Bagman," run, don't walk.) As usual, she elegantly tied history to the present, which every astute teacher and journalist should do. In this case, under scrutiny was the long-held precedent upon which the Department of Justice has relied — that a sitting president cannot be indicted (or at least, that it is a knotty question) — and it was determined shaky at best, 100% wrong at worst.

When the Nixon/Agnew shenanigans were a-brewin', the Office of Legal Counsel's Robert Dixon wrote a memo attempting to settle the question of whether or not a president can be indicted. But the purpose of that memo was actually two-fold: to convince Nixon that he was safe from indictment, and that the vice president, Agnew was not (so as to pressure Agnew to resign.) Maddow had interviewed J.T. Smith, who was in the OLC at the time Dixon wrote that memo, who said about it:

...its purpose was to allow indictment and removal of Agnew and not to serve as the 'last word' on the indictability of a president. It would be timely and appropriate for the Justice Department and Robert Mueller to reconsider the shaky policy regarding the indictability of a sitting president first formulated 45 years ago. The durability of this opinion is curious.

"The durability of this opinion is curious."

Isn't it, though?

*channeling Yentl* Mueller, can you hear me?

Then, Maddow brought in Wallter Dellinger to interview. He was the head of the OLC and acting Solicitor General under President Clinton. Not only was Dellinger in complete agreement with J.T. Smith about the viability (or lack thereof) of that policy, he connected the light sentence Agnew received after he was driven from office with his campaign to seek out Saudi help in spreading anti-Semitism in the United States.

"What's that about an Agnew-Saudi anti-Semitism campaign in the U.S.?" you ask? That'll be my next post, don't worry.

Transcript of Dellinger interview below: