More Polls Show That Schultz Helps Trump

Two polls now show that Howard Schultz' vanity candidacy hands the election to Donald Trump.
By Steve M.
On Friday you may have seen this post from a firm called Change Research:

There’s been much speculation about the impact of Howard Schultz running for president as an independent....

Change Research tested hypothetical matchups with and without Schultz of Trump running against different Democrats: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, and Bernie Sanders, with the order shown randomized.

* Schultz takes an average of four points away from what the Democratic candidate receives in a two-way race, while taking just 1% away from Donald Trump. That means Schultz’s presence in the race makes Trump’s margins between 2 and 4 points better than they would be without him in the race.

* In every three-way matchup except against Biden (who leads both candidates), President Trump has plurality support.

* In every two-way matchup except against Biden (who once again has a significant lead), the Democrat narrowly leads President Trump. A Schultz candidacy could pull more from the Democratic nominee than the Republican nominee if held today.

Change Research's survey clearly shows that Schultz hurts Democrats nationwide. And now a second poll, published over the weekend -- this one with only one three-way match up, and in Iowa only -- finds a similar result:

A new Emerson College poll finds President Trump’s approval rating underwater at 46% approval with 48% disapproval. However, the President remains competitive against his potential 2020 Democratic rivals, leading against 7 of 8 candidates....

Biden is ... the only potential candidate to be leading Trump in a head to head matchup, by a margin of 51% to 49%. Trump leads Sanders by 1% (51-50), Warren by 4% (52-48), and Harris and O’Rourke by 6% (53-47)....

The Emerson Poll suggests a third party candidate would help the President’s chances in 2020. In a head-to-head matchup against Elizabeth Warren, Trump leads 52% to 48%, but when Howard Schultz is added as a third party candidate, Trump’s lead extends to 9 percentage points, 49% to 40%, with 11% voting for Schultz.

In the Change Research poll, Schultz helps Trump by 2 to 4 points nationwide, depending on the candidate. In Iowa, according to Emerson, Schultz helps Trump against Warren by 5 points. (The Schultz bump for Trump in a race against Warren is 3 points in the Change Research poll.)


The best-known Democrats -- Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders -- do the best against Trump in both polls. Those numbers will change for at least some of the other Democrats as they become better known.

But it's becoming clear that there's a Trump vote and an anti-Trump vote -- there isn't a Democratic vote, a Republican vote, and a large unaffiliated pool of voters who are desperate for corporatist centrism. Schultz will split the anti-Trump vote if he runs. He's a reasonably bright guy, so if he chooses to run, he's doing so fully aware that that will be the outcome.

UPDATE: And now there's this in a Morning Consult poll:

While only 26 percent of voters who approve of Trump's job performance as president are very or somewhat likely to consider a third-party candidate, a larger percentage of Trump disapprovers, 41 percent, would consider voting for an independent. By party, nearly a third of Democrats, 31 percent, say they would consider a third-party candidate — greater than the 25 percent of Republicans who would consider voting for someone other than the two major-party nominees.

Schultz is a menace.

Republished with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog

