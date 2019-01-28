Angry Heckler Confronts Howard Schultz: 'Don't Help Elect Trump!'

Howard Schultz is holding court at a New York City Barnes & Noble tonight, ostensibly to sell his book but also to pretend he can mount a viable third party "centrist independent" bid.

At least one attendee was not impressed, as you can see in the video above.

When Schultz announces his intent, he's greeted with an angry shout: "Don't help elect Trump, you egotistical assh*le!"

There was more to that than CNN played. "Go back to getting ratioed on Twitter. Go back to Davos with the billionaire elites," the person shouted.

After they were escorted out, Schultz was asked to discuss the protester's concerns.

Andrew Ross Sorkin tries to discuss the protestor's concerns -- "maybe in more polite terms."



Schultz brings up that 42% of Americans identify as independents and believe there are "lifelong Democrats" and "lifelong Republicans" who want a new home. — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) January 29, 2019

Yeah, fck that. Out of that 42 percent, more than a majority are displaced Republicans searching for a new home. If Howard Schultz is so anxious to run for president, he can primary Trump and see if he can woo those "independent" Republicans.

Or, he can run as a Democrat and try his ideas within the constraints of the Democratic Party.

There's more.

Schultz says he is concerned about the Democrats moving to the “far, far left." He also just said the extreme wings of both parties, the "far left and far right," "do not represent the silent majority of Americans." — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) January 29, 2019

Oh. So it's the 70% billionaire tax that has him fired up? Because it's so left to expect those to whom much is given to give something back? SERIOUSLY?

And...AND...AND...HE INVOKED RICHARD NIXON'S GRIEVANCE LINE.

Screw this. Screw it. And screw Bill Burton, Obama's former deputy communications director, for signing on with him. And Steve Schmidt. Every damn one of them can fly off the planet on a trail of caffeine for all I care.

Let me repeat the message slowly so this egotistical billionaire assh*le Schultz gets it: Do. Not. Help. Elect. Trump.

I'm told Marianne Williamson also announced a run for president on Twitter. Has anyone seen Zombie Pat Paulsen lately? Is he running too?