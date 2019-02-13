Morning Joe: 'The Hypocrisy Is So Thick Here' On Trump And Anti-Semitism

"The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes every day. Those are the kind of people I want counting my money. No one else.”-- Donald Trump, quoted by Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino President John R. O’Donnell

Just thought I'd get that story up there, in case anyone might forget and start to believe anything Trump says about anyone else's antisemitism.

Which is what Morning Joe was talking about this morning.

"President Trump called on Congresswoman Omar to resign over anti-Semitic tweets," Mika Scarborough said.

"One thing I might want to say is antisemitism has no place in the United States Congress. Congresswoman Omar, it is terrible what she said (Quick, someone ask him what she actually said!) and I think she should either resign from Congress or she should certainly resign from the House foreign affairs committee. What she said is so deep-seated in her heart that her lame apology, that's what it was, it was lame, and she didn't mean a word of it, was just not appropriate."

Then they showed a clip of him during the 2016 campaign where he used one Jewish money joke after another:

"I'm in a different position than the other candidates, I'm the one candidate I don't want your money. I want your support but I don't want your money. I don't want your money and you will probably not support me. You want to give money. Trump doesn't want money. I'm a negotiator, like you folks, we don't build gas stations in, you know, the middle of Afghanistan for $43 million. How many can do it for less? Is there anybody that doesn't renegotiate deals in this room? This room renegotiates deals. Perhaps more than any room I've ever spoken to. Maybe more."

"Just wondering, is Kevin McCarthy going to call for his resignation?" Joe Scarborough said. "I heard Kevin McCarthy criticize that. Do we have the Star of David picture? When that went up, they were pedaling clear anti-semitism, ugly anti-semitism, I didn't hear Kevin McCarthy or Mitch McConnell call for Donald Trump to step down. Mika, the hypocrisy is so extraordinarily thick here."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Why, yes it is, Joe. You seem so surprised. *cough* Steve King *cough*.