Trump 2020 Campaign Adviser Attacks Rep. Ilhan Omar As 'Filth'

Trying to score political points for Trump, rewrite his anti-Semitic behavior and re-brand the Democratic Party as the "actual" racists, a Trump 2020 campaign advisor called Rep. Ilhan Omar - 'Filthy.'

This is dispicable racism. Shame on Fox Business for airing it.

The level of Trump sponsored bile, hatred and propaganda is already much worse than the 2016 election, and we are about 20 months away from voting.

Trump has turned political discourse from the GOP in a cesspool full of malevolence.

Trump advisor Jeff Ballabon joined FBN's Stuart Varney, and in a fit of unhinged propaganda sewage described Rep.Ilhan Omar as "filth," which even surprised the Trump supporting TV host.

Either Ballabon ignores, forgets or has been mind-wiped of Trump's support from white supremacists like David Duke or Donald's words of praise for the "good people" among neo-Nazis...

...or he's just evil.

Oh, and Rep. Steve King, anybody? Rep. Louie Gohmert?

Newly elected Congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar has come under fire immediately from the wingnuts for earlier comments she made that weren't as tactful as they should have been and she apologized for them, something nationalist Republicans never do.

But to a Trump minion like Ballabon, Rep. Omar is not fit to be considered human, serve the country or be on any Congressional committee.

BALLABON: I don't think there's room in any reasonable setting for Ilhan Omar and normal people. Ilhan Omar -- the problem isn't, as Lowey says, that she's expressing herself poorly in a matter of debate. The problem is that her beliefs are deeply rooted in hatred and anti-Semitism. She is a hater. I'm going to say it, she is filth. She has no place in the Congress. She has no place on the Foreign Affairs Committee. It's outrageous that Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, the most powerful Democrat in America, appears on Rolling Stone, hand in hand with her smiling this week. It's outrageous. VARNEY: Jeff, that is a very strong word that you just used. BALLABON: Yes. She is a filthy, disgusting hater. So what if she's in Congress? That's the problem. The problem is they have now taken anti-Semitism in its worst, most base, disgusting force, and they've mainstreamed it. And this started when they let Keith Ellison, who is known to be the Nation of Islam spokesman -- the Nation of Islam is not a normal Islamic group. It is an Islamist hateful group. It is a group founded by Louis Farrakhan, who is a profound hater of Jews, not just of Jews by the way, of many other people as well -- and they mainstreamed it by allowing him to be deputy chairman of their party. It's got to stop.

VARNEY: OK, but you used extremely strong language. BALLABON: Yes. VARNEY: Insulting language there. BALLABON: Yes. VARNEY: Insulting to Ms. Omar. You've used it. BALLABON: Yes. VARNEY: I don't hear other Jewish members of Congress saying the same thing. They're not making the same demands and they're not using the same language.

Ballabon should be kicked off the airwaves and suspended immediately for using the term "filth" to describe a member of the opposing party. He should also be kicked off the Trump campaign.

Instead of stating the obvious that his words were "extremely strong," Varney should have shut him down and told him that's not acceptable. But that's assuming he is a competent talk show host working for an actual news network.

The only filth happening was coming out of the hyperventilating Jeff Ballabon.