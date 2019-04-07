Trump Tells Jewish Americans That He Spoke To 'Your Prime Minister' Netanayahu

In Las Vegas on Saturday, Donald Trump spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition, organized by mega-donor Sheldon Adelson (who was seen at the event in his TRUMP yarmulke--I wish I was kidding), and essentially dabbled in the same anti-Semitic tropes that he and his party had condemned in Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Mega GOP donor Sheldon Adelson in the front row during ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ speech ⁦@RJC⁩ pic.twitter.com/I2F1DE8eBL — Jeff scheid (@JeffScheid) April 6, 2019

In Trump's Adderall-addled mind, Jews and Israelis are one and the same. So in his rambling speech, he assured these conservative Jews that he had stood with "your prime minister" in discussions of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The embattled Netanyahu is simultaneously facing criminal charges and re-election. Election Day is April 9.

It was not the only time that Trump made this same conflation, which makes it seem less an inadvertent slip of the tongue and more a mindset of The Other.

It also happened at a point when Trump was railing against Democrats, who he accused of pushing “by far the most extreme, anti-Semitic agenda in history.” He then went on to warn that if Democrats were to be successful their “radical agenda could very well leave Israel out there all by yourselves.”

Trump says the quiet part loud, tells the Republican Jewish Coalition that "some of you won't like this, maybe, but I would love to see peace in the Middle East." pic.twitter.com/ck1mW07i7j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2019

This is hilarious moment. Trump starts asking how did “you” support Obama and the Democrats. Then folks in crowd starts saying, no we’re the Jewish Republicans. We’re the Jewish Republicans! Sort of the ‘Sir, this is an Arby’s’ of revisionist Zionism. https://t.co/1kT5ZNuoTI — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 6, 2019

Trump to Jews: "How the hell did you support President Obama? How did you do it? How'd you do it?" People in the room remind him that they didn't, since they are the Republican Jewish Coalition. He says, "You guys didn't, that's right." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 6, 2019

Former senator Norm Coleman, chair of the Republican Jewish Coalition, is leading a Passover Dayenu (it would have been enough) in which Donald Trump replaces God. "Had President Trump ONLY passed the largest tax cut in history: say it with me. DAYENU."

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 6, 2019

Shame on everyone at the Republican Jewish Coalition event who applauded and cheered Trump's rhetoric here. White nationalists in the U.S. said the same then about Jews fleeing the Nazis in the 1930s. https://t.co/3W8hpjaPcF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 6, 2019

Trump then invoked Rep. Ilhan Omar, his intuitive sense of bigotry zeroing in on the perfect scapegoat for the audience.

President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition: "And a special thanks to Rep. Omar of Minnesota. Oh, oh -- oh, I forgot. She doesn't like Israel, I forgot. I'm so sorry. Oh. No she doesn't like Israel, does she?" pic.twitter.com/m40iUKPUfW — The Hill (@thehill) April 6, 2019

Given the death threat Rep. Omar received this week, this is a dangerous game that Trump is playing.

A Trump supporter was just charged with making explicit threats against the life of @IlhanMN. That fact did not stop the president from using her as fodder for ridicule in his Republican Jewish Coalition speech in Las Vegas today. https://t.co/1S1wlNFotF — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 6, 2019

But speaking for the 75+ percent of Jewish Americans who did not vote for Trump, he was greeted before and after his "pro-Israel rally" by progressive Jewish groups rejecting the white nationalism of Trump.