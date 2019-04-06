Trump Mocks Rep. Omar The Day After One Of His Fans Arrested For Death Threat

This is what's supposed to pass for humor in Trump-world:

President Donald Trump made a sarcastic reference to Representative Ilhan Omar during a speech in Las Vegas, a day after prosecutors said a New York man was arrested for threatening to murder the freshman Minnesota Democrat.

Trump snuck in the line about Omar minutes into a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition as he ran through a list of Republican lawmakers and others supportive of Israel.

“Special thanks to Representative Omar,” Trump said. “She doesn’t like Israel, I forgot. I’m so sorry, no she doesn’t like Israel, does she?”

Patrick Carlineo Jr., 55, of Addison, New York, was arrested and charged with threatening to assault and murder the Muslim lawmaker in a phone call with one of her staffers on March 21, the Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

Carlineo allegedly asked, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s an (expletive) terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull.”

The FBI, which investigated the threat along with the U.S. Capitol Police, said in a criminal complaint that Carlineo sounded angry during the call but “spelled his name correctly and provided contact information,” the Associated Press reported.