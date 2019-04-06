Trump Mocks Rep. Omar The Day After One Of His Fans Arrested For Death Threat

This is what's supposed to pass for humor in Trump-world:
President Donald Trump made a sarcastic reference to Representative Ilhan Omar during a speech in Las Vegas, a day after prosecutors said a New York man was arrested for threatening to murder the freshman Minnesota Democrat.
Trump snuck in the line about Omar minutes into a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition as he ran through a list of Republican lawmakers and others supportive of Israel.
“Special thanks to Representative Omar,” Trump said. “She doesn’t like Israel, I forgot. I’m so sorry, no she doesn’t like Israel, does she?”
Patrick Carlineo Jr., 55, of Addison, New York, was arrested and charged with threatening to assault and murder the Muslim lawmaker in a phone call with one of her staffers on March 21, the Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.
Carlineo allegedly asked, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s an (expletive) terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull.”
The FBI, which investigated the threat along with the U.S. Capitol Police, said in a criminal complaint that Carlineo sounded angry during the call but “spelled his name correctly and provided contact information,” the Associated Press reported.
Imagine the outrage on the right if a Democrat had done something even remotely similar to this. Sadly, with this dangerous embarrassment sitting in the Oval Office, it's just another Saturday. Shameful. He's going to get someone killed, and when it happens his supporters and the media will just shrug.
