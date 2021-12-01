Ilhan Omar Plays Vile Death Threat At Press Conference

Good on her for making the press listen to the consequences of Boebert's GOP-sanctioned bigotry. (language warning)
By Frances LangumDecember 1, 2021

Good on Ilhan Omar for forcing the DC press to listen to the consequences of Lauren Boebert's Republican-sanctioned bigotry.

Omar played a voicemail from a man clearly endorsing white supremacist views. The caller goes on a verbal rampage against the congresswoman, using the n-word, promising violence and death, before switching to a threat of "military tribunal" against her. (No one is suggesting logic is part of the call.)

This voicemail followed Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) recent Islamophobic attacks on her.

Again, the DC press had to listen. There is no way to "both sides" this, though of course the headline writers sure do try:

The initial headline at Axios was "Omar releases profanity-laced voicemail." REALLY.

They just can't stop making this "both sides."

One side is that caller.

One side is not that caller.

It's not complicated.

