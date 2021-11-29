Rep. Ilhan Omar Hangs Up On Lauren Boebert's 'Apology Call'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) revealed on Monday that she had contacted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after insulting her in a racist rant.

In an Instagram video, Boebert explained what happened when she called Omar to apologize for suggesting that the Muslim lawmaker could have been a terrorist when she saw her in a Capitol elevator.

"I wanted to let her know directly that I had reflected on my previous remarks," Boebert said in the video. "As a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I saw to offend someone's religion. So I told her that."

Boebert noted that she had apologized on Twitter "to anyone in the Muslim community I offended."

"She said that she still wanted a public apology because what I had done wasn't good enough!" the lawmaker complained. "So I reiterated to her what I had just said. She kept asking for a public apology so I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric."

Boebert added: "And then Rep. Omar hung up on me, rejecting an apology and hanging up on someone is part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat [sic] Party."

The Colorado Republican went on to say she would never sympathize with a terrorist.

"Unfortunately, Ilhan can't say the same thing," she opined. "And our country is worse off for it."

Watch the video below:

Lauren Boebert issues a statement after she says she spoke with Ilhan Omar. pic.twitter.com/5ADst2z05z — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 29, 2021

UPDATE: Rep. Ilhan Omar's statement:

“Today, I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate. Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric. I decided to end the unproductive call”

“I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate.

“To date, the Republican Party leadership has done nothing to condemn and hold their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment. This is not about one hateful statement or one politician; it is about a party that has mainstreamed bigotry and hatred. It is time for Republican Leader McCarthy to actually hold his party accountable.”

