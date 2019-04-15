Trump Spokesman Says Rep. Omar Brought Threats On Herself

Watch this assh*le Marc Lotter (Trump 2020 comms director) explain to Alysin Camerota that Rep. Ilhan Omar was asking for death threats. Hear him use the all the slippery rationales for which wingnuts are famous as he justifies Trump's call for stochastic violence. Ho hum, just another day on the Trump campaign!

Oddly enough (oh wait, it's a day ending in Y), the quote for which Omar is being threatened was incomplete and out of context:

On Saturday, many Yemeni business leaders stopped distributing the New York Post after the paper ran a partial quote by Congresswoman Omar, which made it look like she had downplayed the World Trade Center attacks. https://t.co/N0Laqsf4s4 — WNYC 🎙 (@WNYC) April 15, 2019

Some people on social media try to get clicks by tweeting snippets of quotes. (This is not even the actual quote.) We looked at her full speech to place the remarks in context, and many may come away with a different view ---> https://t.co/K5dPc6BOGk https://t.co/62feSFwxeQ — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 11, 2019

Trumpies don't care about facts. They are looking for opportunities to gin up the crazies (Trump's most reliable voting bloc). Expect to hear much more of this in the next campaign cycle.

The NY Post knows exactly what it's doing - taking quotes out of context and evoking painful imagery to spread hate and endangering the life of Rep. Omar. Shame on them, and shame on Rupert Murdoch. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 11, 2019

Nancy Pelosi demands Trump takes down his video that accurately quotes Ilhan Omar: https://t.co/08CiJqw2f0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 14, 2019

Diaper Don checks in, too:

We've reached a sad point where @SpeakerPelosi is so terrified of offending her new bosses, Omar/AOC/Tlaib, that those 3 could submit a resolution deeming 911 an inside job & I'm confident that 95% of House Dems would still be too afraid to cross them.



They run the Dem Party now — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 14, 2019

I just want to remind you exactly what we're dealing with here:

Remember when a tiny female comedian held up a fake decapitated head and you and yours went crazy for months? Or when Republican officials were shot down at a softball practice and you all blamed Bernie Sanders, because the shooter was a supporter?

Yeah, remember this? Kathy Griffin allegedly made Barron Trump sad:

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

You’re complicit in Steve Scalise’s shooting. Zip it. https://t.co/4RyWQBddk5 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 12, 2019

Both the Gabby Giffords shooting and Steve Scalise shooting were politically motivated. My office got death threats from your side on a regular basis and it was consistent with media cycles. Tamp down the damn rhetoric lying about @Ilhan and 9/11. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) April 11, 2019

Trump attacking women, especially brown women. If you don't know yet that racism is the main selling point of voting for Republicans, you're just not paying attention.