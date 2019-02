We're not distracted by the fake emergency Trump set up to hide the fact that he caved to Democrats AGAIN about his border wall, and will do any unconstitutional thing to keep his stupid base thinking that a "Wall" is going to happen.

That said, we're not taking Trump seriously, but we are taking to the streets and taking him to court.

People across the U.S. are using #PresidentsDay to protest President Trump's national emergency declaration and his plan to appropriate federal funds for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border: pic.twitter.com/VouIgWwhwy — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 18, 2019

10 signs from the nationwide protests to stop Trump's illegal fake emergency. pic.twitter.com/zzmS4Uokv7 — MoveOn (@MoveOn) February 19, 2019