Trump Disputes Report That Pompeo Spoke To McConnell About Senate Run As 'Fake News,' Yet Facts Show Otherwise

One of the most annoying and overused phrases to come out of the Trump presidency ... I mean, 'occupancy', is the idea that everything you don't like or or anything that goes against your views is automatically "fake news."

Donald Trump is the king of overusing this phrase and he used it liberally in an interview he did that will be airing before the Super Bowl later today. In the clip above, he is asked by anchor Margaret Brennan about whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talked to former congressman and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about running for senate in Kansas. Trump emphatically calls it fake news, even thought the Washington Post reported on this over 2 weeks ago.

In his typical delusional fashion, Donald Trump is in utter denial and flabbergasted that anyone would want to miss out on continuing to work for him. I mean, why would anyone leave? He is honest, kind, patriotic, has good genes that give him a year round glow* that is TOTALLY not from a bottle (except for the skin right around his eyes) and he is hardworking, putting in at least 2 hrs of work** per day (** tweeting)... and did I mention how honest*** he is (***he is not)?

Let's see how this all plays out. If Pompeo signals he has plans to leave--and let's face it, most of the Republican Party better be considering what life will be like post-Trump sooner than later--Trump may force him to "resign" à la Mattis. And then lie about that too.