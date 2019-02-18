Trump Supporter Is 'Done With Him' Over Her Tax Bill

[Video above shows sticker shock from a New York state taxpayer. This is not the woman indicated in the article below. -- eds]

A Long Island woman who was a supporter of Donald Trump’s campaign says she no longer supports the president after her tax bill increased by 500 percent.

Beth Callori told The Huffington Post that she welcomed the extra $90 in each paycheck after Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law.

“I thought, ‘Wow, Trump is great, I love him,’” Callori explained.

But Callori changed her tune after her tax preparer informed her that she owed $5,000 in federal taxes — five times the amount she has paid in previous years.

“I almost fell out of my chair. I could not believe it,” she remarked. “I voted for Trump. I thought he was going to be good for this country, but when I got that phone call, that’s it, I’m done.”

According to The Huffington Post, there are two reasons Callori is seeing an increase.

Callori’s tax bill went up for two reasons. One is that the law directly disadvantaged her by limiting deductions for state and local taxes, which increased the amount of Callori’s income subject to tax and added an extra grand to her bill. The bigger reason is that her employer withheld too little from her paycheck. The extra $90 she received should have been added to the amount that gets automatically socked away to cover the federal income tax. Like most people, however, Callori did not fill out a worksheet and submit a new Form W-4 to her employer at the beginning of last year. After all, at that time Republicans kept bragging about the bigger paychecks they had given the American people.

“I thought because I was getting that, I’m entitled to it,” Callori lamented.

