Wallace Warns White House: Don't Bet On Stupidity Of Voters

On Wednesday's The 11th Hour, Nicolle Wallace didn't sugarcoat it for the Trump White House:

NICOLLE WALLACE: The bet they're making is that their base is so stupid they won't figure out that Rudy Giuliani used to work alongside [federal law enforcement]-- and it's out of a bad joke. "Three Republicans walk into a bar and hatch a deep state conspiracy." It's so stupid. And it assumes something you should never do in politics. You never assume voters are stupid. Voters aren't stupid. They're smart. And they get to the bottom of things. And if they're going to bet the whole house on the stupidity of their base, that their base is going to buy that three Republicans, Robert S. Mueller, Jim Comey, and Andy McCabe walked into some DOJ clubhouse where they were all alone, and they hatched a plan -- and that's the whole -- and Rudy Giuliani's the one who's going to sell it. Rudy, whose sort of claim to fame in the past year was stumping Sean Hannity on Donald Trump's actual role in the hush money payment, which was to direct it and reimburse him. The whole thing is an exercise and a giant bet. He's betting his whole presidency on the stupidity of the Trump base.