'An Assault On The Truth': MSNBC Host Warns Viewers Before Airing Trump Rant

This morning I was listening to Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC when she literally cut off a reporter mid-sentence to turn to Donald Trump ranting on the South Lawn of the White House in real time, unedited, with no fact check. I was furious. So furious I turned it all off, not only because it was a waste of bandwidth but because Donald Effing Trump was being allowed to spew BS in my ear.

So this was refreshing. Nicolle Wallace did play Trump's comments, but before she did she warned viewers in advance that "his meandering comments include lies about the nature of the surveillance of his campaign as well as smears on the former FBI director Jim Comey."

She continued, "Attacking Comey, we understand, is the Trump legal team's entire strategy for defending the president in the obstruction of justice investigation, which hinges, at least in part, on Comey's firing."

"We also want to tell you his new bumper sticker 'Spygate' is also based on a lie," she warned. "There is no evidence that anyone was spying on the Trump campaign. A counterintelligence investigation was underway."

"And for the president who still doesn't seem to know what that means, let's try this: The good guys, American law enforcement agencies, were closely watching the bad guys, American adversaries like the Russians. The reason Trump's campaign is ended up in close enough cahoots with Russians to raise suspicions," she continued.

"With those facts in mind, here's the president's performance today."

I did include his lies and smears in the clip for history's sake, and also because Wallace did such a good job with the advance warning. Can we please get Andrea Mitchell's producers to take the same precautions?