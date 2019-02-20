WATCH Tucker Carlson Tell His Guest To 'Go F--- Yourself!'

Tucker Carlson didn't air this interview on his show last week, as it went off the rails fairly quickly. It's usually not good form for a host to tell his guest to " go f*ck yourself" but Tucker was a tad upset at being told the truth on his own show for once, that yes, Carlson was indeed part of the problem.

And Carlson, completely defenseless in any real argument but especially so as pertains to himself, started hurling other insults, usually only heard in middle school.

Source: Vice

If you were looking for a delightful little video to help carry you through the rest of the week, good news: Tucker Carlson has you covered. On Wednesday, NowThis released leaked footage of the conservative pundit and panda-sex alarmist going apeshit during an unaired interview with historian Rutger Bregman—and the thing is deeply, deeply unhinged. In the eight-minute clip, which looks like it was filmed on a cell phone aimed at a control room monitor, Carlson starts by chatting Bregman up about how the historian owned a bunch of rich people at Davos last month by telling them to actually pay their fair share of taxes. The conversation starts amicably enough, but when Bregman calls out Fox News and Carlson himself, the host completely melts down, telling him to "go fuck yourself" and calling him a "tiny-brain... moron." "You are a millionaire funded by billionaires, that’s what you are," Bregman says, setting Carlson off. "And I’m glad you now finally jumped [on] the bandwagon of people like Bernie Sanders and AOC, but you’re not part of the solution, Mr. Carlson. You’re part of the problem, actually." That gets Carlson heated, and he tries to defend himself—but Bregman just rips into him again. "You’re all like, 'Oh, I’m against the globalist elite, blah, blah, blah,'" Bregman says. "It’s not very convincing, to be honest." At that point, Carlson completely loses it. "Why don’t you go fuck yourself," he screams. "You tiny-brain—and I hope this gets picked up, because you’re a moron! I tried to give you a hearing, but you were too fucking annoying."

1/ Here’s the interview that @TuckerCarlson and Fox News didn’t want you to see. I chose to release it, because I think we should keep talking about the corrupting influence of money in politics. It also shows how angry elites can get if you do that. https://t.co/hs1474MJNM

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 20, 2019

2/ I stand behind what I said, but there’s one thing I should have done better. When Carlson asked me how he’s being influenced by Big Business and tax-avoiding billionaires, I should have quoted Noam Chomsky. — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 20, 2019

3/ Years ago, when he was asked a similar question, Chomsky replied: ‘I’m sure you believe everything you’re saying. But what I’m saying is that if you believe something different, you wouldn’t be sitting where you’re sitting.’ — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 20, 2019

Had he brought up Noam Chomsky live on air it's likely Tucker Carlson's head would have exploded, then and there.