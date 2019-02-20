Tucker Carlson Is Unapologetic About Calling His Guest 'F*cking Annoying'

I can just see some of the little old ladies who tune into that cute Tucker Carlson for their evening dose of fear and loathing being shocked that he called one of his guests "fcking annoying." Shocked, but also filled with righteous defensiveness for their daily deliverer of white supremacy.

Nevertheless, Tucker did feel that he should explain that it wasn't so much that he cursed out his guest, but that his guest accused him of taking orders from "his corporate masters," an insult that was just too much for an heir to a frozen food fortune who paints himself as just an ordinary kind of guy.

“That was too much,” Carlson huffed. “Whatever my faults or those of this channel, nobody in management has ever told us what positions to take on the air. Never. Not one time.”

And why would anyone at the channel have to do that? Wall Street fortunes are Tucker's, so he doesn't need to take orders. Corporate guy could just as easily give them, right?

He closes the segment by admitting he was rude, but justifying it for his viewers by telling them, "It was genuinely heartfelt. I meant it with total sincerity."

Oh, well then. I guess it's fine to call your guests fcking annoying as long as you mean it.