Tucker Gets Pissy After Dem Says Carlson Is More Offended By The F-word Than Dead Children

In another most unwatchable interview, Fox's Tucker Carlson attempts to browbeat congressional candidate Pat Davis about his 'colourful' language denouncing the NRA. Things went downhill fast.

Source: Raw Story



In a new campaign ad, New Mexico Democratic congressional candidate Pat Davis—a former cop—bluntly declares “Fuck the NRA. Fuck the NRA. Fuck the NRA.”

On Tuesday night, he appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“So that’s the ad? ‘F’ the NRA? kind of moronic, no?” Tucker asked Davis.

“It started a whole other conversation about guns and I’m grateful for that,” Davis replied.

“But … doesn’t it degrade you? You used the ‘F-word’ in an ad!?” Carson incredulously wondered.

“Being polite has not made our schools any safer … it hasn’t protected police officers like I used to be,” Davis said, in reference to the fact that many officers are trained to fear that any suspect they approach might be armed.

“If a curse word on TV offends you more than pictures of dead children in Parkland or Newtown … then your priorities are all wrong,” Davis concludes.