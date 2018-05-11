Dem Airs 'F*ck The NRA' Ad
Whether Pat Davis wins or loses, he's causing a bit of a stir in Nex Mexico with his rather blunt message for the NRA.
And from a quirk of election law, stations are not allowed to censor political ads, so his 15-second spot airs as is, without any bleeps.
Source: KRQE, Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) - People see a lot of outrageous political ads, but it's not usually the language that's controversial.
Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis wants people to see his congressional campaign spot in which the Democrat uses profanity to get the viewers' attention.
"F*** the NRA," Davis says to start off his 15-second ad. "Their program policies have resulted in dead children, dead mothers and dead fathers. I'm Pat Davis and I approve this message because if Congress won't change our gun laws, we're changing Congress."
"I think the only people who are going to be offended are the NRA," Davis argued when asked about the ad Thursday.
