Who's The Real President, Coulter, Limbaugh, Or Hannity?

Not since Woodrow Wilson lay in the White House in a near coma from a stroke have we had such a weak so-called president.

Now we know what Trump does during “Executive Time.” He knows all the ins and outs of Fox News, CNN and MSNBC. He listens to 3 hours of Rush Limbaugh. He loves Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. But as for Ann Coulter: “I hardly know her.”pic.twitter.com/nWMSelgr1H — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 15, 2019

Hannity, Coulter, Limbaugh, and others of their ilk must be happy. They've finally got a chump they can push around. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 15, 2019

On Friday's CNN's New Day, David Axelrod didn't sugarcoat it: "Any time an Ann Coulter or a Rush Limbaugh or his buddy Hannity complain, [Trump] shrivels into the fetal position."

It appears as though on-the-outs-with-Trump Ann Coulter is having a complete Twitter meltdown over the "deal," though.

The year is 2019. Kenny G is serenading Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga is up for an Oscar, and I’m agreeing with Ann Coulter. pic.twitter.com/4068aun30d — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 15, 2019

She also told KABC (h/t John Amato for the audio) that "The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot."

So who is Coulter backing in 2020? A Chris Christie write-in campaign? Womp Womp!