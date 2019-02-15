Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Who's The Real President, Coulter, Limbaugh, Or Hannity?

It's obvious Donald Trump is not running the country. PS: he's golfing at Mar A Lago during his fake "National Emergency."
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Not since Woodrow Wilson lay in the White House in a near coma from a stroke have we had such a weak so-called president.

On Friday's CNN's New Day, David Axelrod didn't sugarcoat it: "Any time an Ann Coulter or a Rush Limbaugh or his buddy Hannity complain, [Trump] shrivels into the fetal position."

It appears as though on-the-outs-with-Trump Ann Coulter is having a complete Twitter meltdown over the "deal," though.

She also told KABC (h/t John Amato for the audio) that "The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot."

39 min ago by John Amato
Views:

So who is Coulter backing in 2020? A Chris Christie write-in campaign? Womp Womp!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.