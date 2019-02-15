Who's The Real President, Coulter, Limbaugh, Or Hannity?

Not since Woodrow Wilson lay in the White House in a near coma from a stroke have we had such a weak so-called president.
On Friday's CNN's New Day, David Axelrod didn't sugarcoat it: "Any time an Ann Coulter or a Rush Limbaugh or his buddy Hannity complain, [Trump] shrivels into the fetal position."
It appears as though on-the-outs-with-Trump Ann Coulter is having a complete Twitter meltdown over the "deal," though.
She also told KABC (h/t John Amato for the audio) that "The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot."
So who is Coulter backing in 2020? A Chris Christie write-in campaign? Womp Womp!
