Fox And Friends Celebrates Illusion That Trump Will Pay For Wall With Pentagon Funds

Trump's decided he can siphon off funding for his stupid wall from our military, and the MAGA crowd thinks it a genius move. And today, Fox and Friends led off their final hour with a surprise for the MAGA crowd. A "tantalizing tweet" from their god Donald!

Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

And no one on Fox or anywhere in Right Wing Land mentioned one inconvenient "fact":

Mexico is gonna pay for the Wall, Donald.

Also...not one word from the Joint Chiefs of Staff yet? Are they too busy getting the military parade ready?

#REDFLAG: While this is incoherent...



Is he suggesting SYPHONING OFF RESOURCES FROM his inflated MILITARY BUDGET TO BUILD THE WALL in the name of National Defense?!?



This could be serious. Is anyone else reading it that way?



P.S.: As for the "WALL," I thought #MexicoPaysForIt? https://t.co/FXz1Y3eUS2 — Cyrus Toulabi (@CyrusToulabi) March 25, 2018

By the way, the reason Donald Trump will do anything to make sure there is "progress" on "The Wall" is that his rabid base will bulldoze him if he doesn't. He brainwashed them with this Cambridge Analytica derived...

Then today comes this: The London-based data firm Cambridge Analytica was testing out slogans like "Drain the Swamp" and "Build the Wall" as early as 2014 2) https://t.co/4SWj4IFhkb — Tracie (@traciemac_Bmore) March 23, 2018

...meme, and now if he doesn't show that he's working on building it, they will abandon him. And he has no one else left.