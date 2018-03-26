Fox And Friends Celebrates Illusion That Trump Will Pay For Wall With Pentagon Funds
Trump's decided he can siphon off funding for his stupid wall from our military, and the MAGA crowd thinks it a genius move. And today, Fox and Friends led off their final hour with a surprise for the MAGA crowd. A "tantalizing tweet" from their god Donald!
And no one on Fox or anywhere in Right Wing Land mentioned one inconvenient "fact":
Mexico is gonna pay for the Wall, Donald.
Also...not one word from the Joint Chiefs of Staff yet? Are they too busy getting the military parade ready?
By the way, the reason Donald Trump will do anything to make sure there is "progress" on "The Wall" is that his rabid base will bulldoze him if he doesn't. He brainwashed them with this Cambridge Analytica derived...
...meme, and now if he doesn't show that he's working on building it, they will abandon him. And he has no one else left.
