Fox Celebrates No Masks In TX: 'Think For Yourself Like Rush Limbaugh Wanted Us To'

The Fox News morning show Fox & Friends visited a Texas diner that was filled to 100% capacity on Wednesday to celebrate Gov. Greg Abbott's (R-TX) decision to lift COVID-19 safety measures.
By David

"Right now in Texas, these businesses can save themselves," Fox News host Will Cain reported from the packed diner in McKinney, Texas. "Let me show you what 100% capacity looks like. This is freedom, right here."

The camera then panned to show that no one was wearing a mask in the packed diner.

Cain asserted that the state had been "braindead to have locked down."

"Here in Texas we probably closed down a little too tight," one customer told the network.

"Think for yourself," another customer agreed, "like Rush Limbaugh wanted us to. Think for yourself. Don't do what Rush would do. Don't do what you think Walt Disney would do. Do what you would do after you assess the situation think for yourself."

Another man said that he was a former New York police officer who moved to Texas because "I like my guns and I lean a certain way and I came here to assimilate."

