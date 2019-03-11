Alabama GOP Verges On Intra-Party War After Members Call Each Other 'Fake Republicans' Over Gas Tax

It's not just the news that's allegedly fake. According to some Republicans in Alabama, members of their own party have been outed as so-called fakes.

After winning supermajority status in the legislature last year, Republicans said that they would begin their term by raising the gas tax, which didn't sit well with older, tea party Republicans.

“They’re addressing in what most places would be called a progressive agenda,” Lauderdale County Republican Ralph Long told Al.com.

Long chairs the Stop the Alabama Gas Tax PAC, which opposes a 10 cent gas tax increase.

Al.com reported:

On Thursday, the group sent out another press release introducing a new directory of “Fake Republicans.” The directory lists all the House Republicans and places a red “Fake Republican” logo over the eyes of 59 Republican House members who voted in support of the legislation, including House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, state Rep. Bill Poole of Tuscaloosa and the bill’s sponsor, and state Rep. Lynn Greer of Rogersville. [Republican state Rep. Lynn Greer], who represents portions of Lauderdale County, said the opposition forces are being led by tea party groups and others who would “oppose any and all taxes.”

“I’m not anti-tea party but we have to occasionally … for good education and highways, you need to bite the bullet and move forward,” Greer added. “Of course, they are going to be at us. But the people you will get re-elected four years from now, are the people who are going to support this bill, in my opinion.”

The bill has already been approved by the Alabama state House. It is expected to be taken up by the Senate this week. Alabama has not raised the state gas tax since 1992.