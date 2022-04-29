QAnon Barbies Hate Each Other

Politico is reporting that during a meeting of the Freedom Caucus Board of Directors, QAnon Boebert and Klan Mom got into a shouting match that one member feared would turn into fisticuffs.

Olivia Beavers writes, "Their confrontation grew so heated that at least one onlooker feared the Greene-Boebert back-and-forth might escalate beyond the verbal cage match had another board member not stepped in to de-escalate, according to a GOP lawmaker who was granted anonymity to describe what happened."

Boebert is regarded as more of a team player in the Republican caucus overall, and apparently, she wasn't thrilled with the Georgia Klan Mom's appearance at a white nationalist conference hosted by Nick Fuentes.

The Freedom Caucus has always contained most extreme right-wing charlatans to ever be part of U.S. Congress. Founding members are Jim Jordan, Ron DeSantis, Mark Meadows, and Mick Mulvaney.

The Freedom Caucus started as uber wingnut conservatives that tortured then-Speaker Boehner (R) and refused almost all government spending to the point where they tried to destroy the full faith and credit of the United States by refusing to raise the debt ceiling.

Now they are splintering into extremist factions like QAnon, white nationalism, anti-Semitism, and a number of conspiracy theories.

The latest group tried to help Trump overthrow the government, which turned into an insurrection on January 6.

Matt Gaetz, Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) round out the stable on nincompoops.