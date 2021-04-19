Politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene Moves To Expel Maxine Waters From Congress

The Q-Anon congresswoman suggests that Maxine Waters is inciting others to violence.
By Ed Scarce
Besides the usual dumbells, Greene's resolution, if it ever comes, will get almost no support and go nowhere for trying to expel the 30-year incumbent. But such stuff does get into the mainstream media and will help Greene raise ever more cash, so much so that she raised a staggering $3.2mil in the first quarter of this year alone. And that's really what stunts like this are about, raising cash that she'll never need in an overwhelmingly Republican district (R+28) and raising her profile so her poisonous ideas get mainstream overage.

Source: Fox News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-G announced an effort Sunday to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress after she told protesters in Minnesota to "get more confrontational" if Derek Chauvin isn't convicted of murdering George Floyd.

In a statement released by her office, Taylor Greene accused the California Congresswoman of inciting "Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists to fire gunshots at National Guardsmen in Minnesota" after she spoke in Brooklyn Center, which has become a flashpoint for protests following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

"I'll be introducing a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence," a statement from Taylor Greene's office reads.

Waters told reporters on Saturday that if former police officer Chauvin isn't found guilty of murdering Floyd, "We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

Nice spin, Fox. She also said that she is "going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice," adding, "We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue."

Greene's other competitor for worst person in Congress chirped in with this one.

And even Kevin McCarthy got in on the foolishness.

