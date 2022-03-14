LOL Randy Rainbow 'Interviews' Marjorie Taylor Greene

Randy Rainbow is back, taking on the Q-nut ladies in Congress and parodying "Dentist!" from Little Shop of Horrors.
The new song is called, "GURL, YOU'RE A KAREN".
Randy's opening question to Marge is, "How do you balance your day job as a bigoted fame-hungry conspiracy theorist with your personal life as a bigoted hypocritical seditionist and overall threat to civilization...and a mom?"
But the interview, as usual with Randy, really gets going when he bursts into song.
The CDC has just announced that it's
Tracking a viral trend of wacky twits
And there's a new strain of mutations at large
Some go by Lauren and others by Marge...
What's with this dame? [Boebert]
She thinks democracy's a game
And she's the same [Greene]
So we refer to them both by one name
Gurl, you're a Karen...