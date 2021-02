The musical stylings of Randy Rainbow take on Marjorie Taylor "Evergreen."

Rainbow's magnificent voice is on display as he adopts the tune of the divine Miss Babs, Barbara Streisand, and her tune "Evergreen" from "A Star is Born."

If you were the least bit worried that Randy would run out of material with Trump gone, fear no more. Hard to decide whether to laugh or cry over that fact.

Let's choose to laugh, at least with Randy Rainbow providing the soundtrack.