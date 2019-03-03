Chuck Todd To Jim Jordan: How Is The Mueller Investigation 'Going To End If You Question And Interfere With It?'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday insisted that he has not "interfered" with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd clashed with Jordan over Michael Cohen's testimony. Jordan argued that the president's former lawyer could not be believed about almost anything.

"Do you believe Michael Cohen when he said there was no collusion with Russia?" Todd asked.

"I believe a few things that Michael Cohen said," Jordan insisted. "'My name is Michael Dean Cohen.' I believe that."

"Why do you not want this investigation concluded by Robert Mueller?" Todd pressed.

"I want it concluded," Jordan replied.

"You continue to question it and interfere with it so how is it ever going to end if you question and interfere with it?" Todd wondered.

"I'm not questioning and interfering with it. It can be public," Jordan said. "At some point there will be some investigation and the Attorney General Bill Barr will decide, will follow the law and release what he wants to release or maybe release the whole thing That's going to happen. We all know that."

Todd went on to question whether Jordan believes Russia tried to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

"Who knows why they did it? But there is zero evidence," Jordan stated. "I don't know. I mean, they can do whatever they're trying to do, who knows what their motives were? What I know is there is not one bit of evidence to show any type of coordination, collusion, conspiracy whatsoever between the Trump campaign and Russia to impact the election."

Though host Todd has little ability to counter false assertions with facts, the reality is that there is a significant amount circumstantial evidence that Russia did interfere in the 2016 election specifically to assist Trump and that the Trump campaign was at least aware of their efforts. Jordan, however, went on to accuse the Clinton campaign--with zero evidence-- of colluding with Russia.

"There is all kinds of evidence to show that the Clinton campaign worked with Russians to impact the elections," he said.