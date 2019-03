Spring forward and all that. The hour into the future makes things foggy for a few days. Something funky helps get the groove back into some sort of proper wiggly shape.

Cameo always brought the funk. Tonight, they're doing it with the title track from their 1982 album Alligator Woman. If you lived in Detroit in the 1980's and listened to the Electrifying Mojo on the radio, you know this jam! Get up and dance.

What are you listening to tonight?