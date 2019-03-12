C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Chrome

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the release ofHalf Machine Lip Moves, the third album by San Francisco weirdo rock masters Chrome.

At the time of its release, punk rock was still just slowly seeping into the consciousness of middle America. In general, the status quo wanted nothing to do with that at the time so there was no way most could even fathom wrapping their heads around the sounds emanating from this particular slab of wax. Now it is considered a classic.

What are you listening to tonight?