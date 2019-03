When Frederick Delius composed this tone poem in 1912, there were no smartphones. If there was, and he was following a lot of the goons on Twitter, this may have been titled "On Hearing the alert sound of Cuckoos in social media."

Anyway, this take on the piece by conductor Sir Thomas Beecham and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is top notch and it is the first day of spring!

What are you listening to tonight?