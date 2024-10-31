GOP Rep Admits He Can't Vote For Himself Because...

One would think a congressional representative would, you know, live in the district he supposedly represents but that's not the case for Republican Nick LaLota, who lives in Amityville on the western end of Long Island, closer to New York City. His opponent, Democrat John Avlon, formerly of CNN, has lived in Sag Harbor for over ten years.

Source: Daily Beast

A GOP representative is running for re-election in a New York district where he doesn’t actually live. Republican incumbent Nicholas LaLota is hoping to retain his 1st congressional district seat against Democratic challenger John Avlon, author of the 2021 book Lincoln and the Fight for Peace and former editor-in-chief of the Daily Beast. The results of the election could shift the balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives, reported CBS News. However, only one of the candidates will be able to cast a vote for themselves. “No, I can’t vote in this election,” said LaLota in a video taken at a candidate forum in early October. “But 170,000 people voted for me two years ago.” Avlon pounced on the admission and called it “unusual.” He added, “I live in Sag Harbor, that’s my home, and I’ve been a part of that community for well over a decade.” Responses to LaLota’s admission have ranged from outrage to disbelief. Yet one social media user on X perhaps said it best, “SERIOUSLY??!!”

Being a Republican, however, LaLota claims Avlon is the one who is not from the district, referring to him disparagingly as John Avlon (D-Manhattan).

Wow! Rep. Nick LaLota just admitted he can’t even vote in his own reelection because he doesn’t live in the district. The hypocrisy is real—this guy’s been trying to claim John Avlon isn’t from the district!



“No, I can’t vote in this election” — @nicklalota



But guess who can… pic.twitter.com/4vXpFWIPT6 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) October 19, 2024

Avlon has gained a lot of attention lately and stands a very good chance of defeating LaLota.

I am honored to have @Liz_Cheney's endorsement. Liz is the kind of patriot we should all aspire to be. We need to build a broad, bipartisan bipartisan coalition and we're doing just that across Suffolk County. #RepublicansforAvlon https://t.co/I710TsNvQq — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) October 15, 2024