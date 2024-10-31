College Trump Voter Is Sad: Everyone On Campus Is Voting For Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has a 31 point lead over Donald Trump in the youth vote of ages 18 to 29, and that translates when we see a college Trump supporter complaining to RSBN that her fellow students are all for Kamala Harris and the Democratic party in Green Bay WI.

RSBN: And, you know, young ladies like you, the lamestream media says they don't exist, there's no way that they can support President Trump. So what has attracted you to his campaign? LADY: Everything about Trump is better than Kamala. And a lot of people my age are going Democratic, and I just don't understand how they have that view. RSBN: What are some of your friends saying when they are voting for the Democrats? What are the issues that matter to them? LADY: I put a poll up on a campus thing, and everyone said that the thing that they are most worried about is abortion, over our borders, over everything.

The youth vote is critical in a close election.

The young women doesn't understand that the right she has to control her body has been stripped away. That should have never happened.

Young women also drove a surge in youth participation in the 2022 midterms in reaction to a Supreme Court ruling that now allows states to deny women the right to abortion. This contributed to results that were much better than expected for the Democrats in Congress.

USA Today writes, "When President Joe Biden was in the 2024 presidential race earlier this year, his lead among young women was nine points higher than among young men. With Harris as the Democratic nominee, the gender gap has increased to 20% points. Harris now leads by 10% points among young men and by a whopping 30% points among young women."

Trump lost the youth vote a long time ago and they are not coming back to the Christian nationalism that hates their gender.