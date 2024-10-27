Michelle Obama: Abortion Bans Hurt Everyone, Not Just Women

Former First Lady Michelle Obama gave a dynamic speech in Kalamazoo, framing abortion bans as a problem that impacts everyone, not just women.
By RedStateRachelOctober 27, 2024

Former First Lady Michelle Obama gave a dynamic speech while campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris. At the end of her speech, the former First Lady framed abortion bans as a problem that impacts everyone, not just women. She urged men to consider that the lives of the women they love are at stake in this election.

Please watch the powerful six-minute video above and share it. Here are a few quotes from Michelle Obama's close of her Kalamazoo, Michigan speech.

“To anyone out there thinking about sending out this election or voting for Donald Trump or a third-party candidate in protest because you’re fed up, let me warn you: Your rage does not exist in a vacuum. If we don’t win this election, your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women will become collateral damage to your rage.”

The former First Lady explained all the different ways Trump's abortion ban could harm women and families, outlining the many ways things can go wrong while giving birth. Obama noted that when a woman is dying in childbirth or going into shock during a miscarriage, doctors need to be able to treat their patients without worrying about going to jail. She ended her speech using powerful words:

“Please do not put our lives in the hands of politicians...Please, please, do not hand our fates over to the likes of Trump, who knows nothing about us, who has shown deep contempt for us, because a vote for him is a vote against us, against ourselves, against our worth."

Watch Michelle Obama's entire 40-minute speech. You won't be sorry.

Compelling Twitter Thread by Charlotte Alter

Charlotte Alter is a journalist for TIME. Alter wrote a thoughtful thread on how abortion bans cripple women's healthcare and impact everyone. Alter tweeted:

"The abortion debate is now about health care for complications during WANTED pregnancies. This makes it relevant *any woman who has ever been pregnant,* any woman who might become pregnant, and any man who might be a dad, not just liberal feminists."

Alter continued her powerful Twitter thread:

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Mastodon