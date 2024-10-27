Michelle Obama: Abortion Bans Hurt Everyone, Not Just Women

Former First Lady Michelle Obama gave a dynamic speech while campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris. At the end of her speech, the former First Lady framed abortion bans as a problem that impacts everyone, not just women. She urged men to consider that the lives of the women they love are at stake in this election.

Please watch the powerful six-minute video above and share it. Here are a few quotes from Michelle Obama's close of her Kalamazoo, Michigan speech.

“To anyone out there thinking about sending out this election or voting for Donald Trump or a third-party candidate in protest because you’re fed up, let me warn you: Your rage does not exist in a vacuum. If we don’t win this election, your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women will become collateral damage to your rage.”

The former First Lady explained all the different ways Trump's abortion ban could harm women and families, outlining the many ways things can go wrong while giving birth. Obama noted that when a woman is dying in childbirth or going into shock during a miscarriage, doctors need to be able to treat their patients without worrying about going to jail. She ended her speech using powerful words:

“Please do not put our lives in the hands of politicians...Please, please, do not hand our fates over to the likes of Trump, who knows nothing about us, who has shown deep contempt for us, because a vote for him is a vote against us, against ourselves, against our worth."

Watch Michelle Obama's entire 40-minute speech. You won't be sorry.

Compelling Twitter Thread by Charlotte Alter

Charlotte Alter is a journalist for TIME. Alter wrote a thoughtful thread on how abortion bans cripple women's healthcare and impact everyone. Alter tweeted:

"The abortion debate is now about health care for complications during WANTED pregnancies. This makes it relevant *any woman who has ever been pregnant,* any woman who might become pregnant, and any man who might be a dad, not just liberal feminists."

Alter continued her powerful Twitter thread:

4) Pregnancy complications know no politics. Conservative and nonpolitical women also get eggtopic pregnancies, also have miscarriages, and also need IVF. Those experiences are often some of the most painful and memorable of their lives. You can bet they'll vote on it — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) October 27, 2024