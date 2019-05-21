Democrats Join Rally At SCOTUS To Stop Abortion Bans

At a rally at the Supreme Court building Tuesday, thousands of protestors to the recent state abortion laws were joined by several announced candidates for President of the United States. Guess which party? (Both sides don't, Chuck Todd.)
.@SenBooker: “To all the men who are here, we MUST wake up more men to join this fight. NOT just because we have daughters and mothers and wives. But because this is an assault on human dignity, on freedom.” 👏👏👏 #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/xuVD8k8av4
— NARAL (@NARAL) May 21, 2019
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Mayor Pete Buttigieg showed up to support #StopTheBans abortion rights protests in DC: pic.twitter.com/oFtMjXYHYx
— AJ+ (@ajplus) May 21, 2019
Sen. Amy Klobuchar at #StopTheBans rally: "And no matter people's views, I think they can agree on one thing- we want to reduce abortions. How do you do that? By making contraception available and certainly you don't take away the civil rights of Americans." pic.twitter.com/Wncsspvw1v
— The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2019
Rep. Seth Moulton: I'm a man, I'm a Christian...it is not my job to come to Washington to take away the rights of my wife. It is not my job to come to Washington to take away the rights of my daughter. pic.twitter.com/hSZya5KF4o
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 21, 2019
“I used to be an anti-choice Democrat. Then, for the first time, I met women who had had an abortion. And because of their courage, I changed my position. I am here to say, I will walk with you every step of the way.” —@RepTimRyan #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/aeq2FZwGsM
— NARAL (@NARAL) May 21, 2019
“They are criminalizing our healthcare. They are criminalizing our doctors. They are criminalizing the most intimate decisions that it is OUR right to make. This is an all-out attack.” —@SenGillibrand #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/K1wFipIlBd
— NARAL (@NARAL) May 21, 2019
“I want you to know, if you had not voted in November, they would be doing this same mess in the U.S. Capitol. We won back the House, and we’re going to take back those statehouses.” —@RepSwalwell #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/yNL6SOh0Zo
— NARAL (@NARAL) May 21, 2019
NEW: @BernieSanders visits the abortion rights rally in front of SCOTUS and tells @jessicadean & @NoahGrayCNN why he is there. pic.twitter.com/VsOp00BriV↓ Story continues below ↓
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) May 21, 2019
.@SenAmyKlobuchar: “This is a systematic attack on our healthcare. But we are the majority. The VAST MAJORITY of Americans support Roe v. Wade.” #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/1jgGPPuP5V
— NARAL (@NARAL) May 21, 2019