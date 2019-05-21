Politics
Democrats Join Rally At SCOTUS To Stop Abortion Bans

At least six Democratic candidates for president were at the Supreme Court today in defense of reproductive rights.
By Frances Langum

At a rally at the Supreme Court building Tuesday, thousands of protestors to the recent state abortion laws were joined by several announced candidates for President of the United States. Guess which party? (Both sides don't, Chuck Todd.)

