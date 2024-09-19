Gut-Wrenching Ad Shows Horrors Of Trump Abortion Bans

New Harris campaign ad features Hadley Duvall who became pregnant after her stepfather raped her at age 12. Duvall speaks to the horrific consequences of Trump abortion bans.
By RedStateRachelSeptember 19, 2024

A new Harris Walz campaign ad is gut-wrenching, featuring Hadley Duvall who became pregnant after her stepfather raped her at age 12. Duvall speaks out on the real-life consequences of abortion bans thanks to Donald Trump. In the "Monster" ad, Duvall explains that she had options that girls today no longer have because of Trump.

Hadley was victimized by her stepdad for years but she was not forced to have his baby at age 12. Due to the near-total Trump abortion bans in many states, little girls in her situation are forced to give birth.

This isn't the first time the 22-year-old has spoken out. She called out Donald Trump and his abortion bans in a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention. Duvall said:

"He calls it 'a beautiful thing, What is so beautiful about a child having to carry her parents' child?"

Hadley Duvall Interview on "Morning Joe"

The reproductive rights activist gave a powerful interview on September 18 on Morning Joe.

The brave 22-year-old offered encouragement to other survivors.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon