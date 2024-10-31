Early Voting Gone Wild - MAGA Hat-Wearing Maniac Starts Fight

A man wearing a "Let's Go Brandon" hat grew incensed when told he could not vote while wearing political paraphernalia of any kind. So he did what any other self-respecting MAGA idiot would do: he started a fight with poll workers.

"You f--king b---h," the man replied, before adding, "It's my mother f--kin' right to" wear the hat. (Ed: It's not. It's against the law.)

"Shut the hell up and let me vote," the man menacingly remarked while still donning the camouflage Trump cap.

The not-bleeped-out version can be heard below.

Another one of these lunatics punched a poll worker in Texas last week after being told to remove his MAGA hat. He got arrested.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - State authorities are investigating after a fight broke out at an early voting location Wednesday in Orangeburg County. The fight was between a man wearing a hat and poll workers. According to video sent to WIS News 10 and sources, the man was wearing a “Let‘s go Brandon” hat. He was cursing at a poll worker when told he couldn’t vote at the old Orangeburg County Library. In the video, the poll workers can be heard telling the man to take his hat “outside.” One poll worker said they cannot serve him, and call for the next voter in line. The man throws his hat toward the person who is next in line to vote, according to the video. After that, a fight breaks out, and a poll worker can be seen hitting the man, according to the video. Poll workers are seen in the video holding the man back while he swings his arms. According to sources, the Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety responded to the fight. South Carolina law restricts what people can wear to go vote. Voters are not allowed to wear anything that displays a political party, candidate name or ballot issue. The law says, "The poll manager shall use every reasonable means to keep the area within five hundred feet of any such entrance clear of political literature and displays, and the county and municipal law enforcement officers, upon request of a poll manager, shall remove or cause to be removed any material within five hundred feet of any such entrance distributed or displayed in violation of this section."