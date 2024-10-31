Nikki Haley: Don't Be So Emotional, You 'Have To Elect Trump'

While campaigning for GOP Sen. candidate Dave McCormick near Pittsburgh, Nikki Haley told voters to forget about how “noisy” Donald Trump is and cast ballots for the disgraced former President.

She told voters to “pull the emotion out” and “focus on the policies,” adding that “it’s not about us” but about future generations. Halley is trying to get her supporters to jump on the Trump Train.

NBC News reports:

“I know it’s noisy out there,” Haley told voters near Pittsburgh. “When I tell you to take the emotion out and focus on the policies, Dave McCormick can’t win if we don’t elect Donald Trump at the top of the ticket.” Haley and McCormick drew a considerable crowd at a bar in Warrendale, where some people wore Trump campaign apparel. When Haley said, “You may find Trump noisy,” a handful expressed disagreement. “But he understands we’ve got to get this economy turned around,” Haley added. “He understands that we have to fight what’s happening across the border, he understands that we have to be energy dominant, and he understands that we can’t have any more wars.”

She flip-flops a lot.

But in the same interview [with Fox News], Haley criticized Trump’s “overly masculine” rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, calling out a comedian’s racist jokes about Puerto Rico, Latinos and Black Americans. The comedian faced similar condemnation from other Republicans, too. “This bromance and masculinity stuff, it borders on edgy to the point that it’s going to make women uncomfortable,” Haley said. “You have got affiliated PACs doing commercials about calling Kamala the ‘C- word’ or speakers at Madison Square Garden, you know, referring to her and her ‘pimps,’” Haley added. “That is not the way to win women. That is not the way to win people who are concerned about Trump’s style.”

What an insufferable, spineless woman. Republican women are the worst. Citation: Nikki Haley