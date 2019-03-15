Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Nick Waterhouse

New old school cool
By Dale Merrill

Nick Waterhouse has been mashing up rockabilly, 60s pop and old-school soul for awhile now. His past albums all exude an old school cool and his latest self-titled long player continues in doing just that.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

