C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Nick Waterhouse

Nick Waterhouse has been mashing up rockabilly, 60s pop and old-school soul for awhile now. His past albums all exude an old school cool and his latest self-titled long player continues in doing just that.
What are you listening to tonight?
