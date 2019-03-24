Former Federal Prosecutor: 'I Could Prosecute And Win That Case' Against Don Jr.

During a panel discussion on MSNBC's AM Joy on whether or not the Trump children and Trump himself are out of the woods yet due to the lack of indictments from Robert Mueller, former federal prosecutor Paul Butler explained why all of them should still be worried and not doing any victory laps just yet, despite the constant barrage of lies by the right about Trump and his family being exonerated that are flooding the airways right now.

After his fellow former prosecutor Cynthia Alksne discussed the fact that the “kids” may be breathing a sigh of relief for now, until we know whether Mueller farmed out potential prosecutions, and that we won't know until we get the report, Reid asked Butler about the ongoing investigations by the SDNY, the NY Attorney General, the District of Columbia and the Eastern District of VA: