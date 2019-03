We have a so-called president whose only morning duty is to watch Fox and Friends and tweet about it. But you knew that.

Tuesday the stupidest "news" program on television hosted a person they claimed was a "Greenpeace Founder" to spout opposition to the Green New Deal. It's a typical "Hey even this liberal agrees" segment, and Greenpeace was quick to point out the lie.

Patrick Moore was not a co-founder of Greenpeace. He does not represent Greenpeace. He is a paid lobbyist, not an independent source. His statements about @AOC & the #GreenNewDeal have nothing to do with our positions.

https://t.co/u0chD1Ne0H pic.twitter.com/TfwtwYZ98R — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) March 12, 2019

1) Guy didn't found Greenpeace. He was fired after working for them b/c he was a fraud.



2) He actually has spent 30 years on the payroll of big polluters.



But, sure Jan.https://t.co/hkjANLbLCn — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) March 12, 2019

But President Stupid still has a "job" to do.

It is potentially catastrophic that the president of the United States gets his news on climate change from F&F appearances by an industry spox who falsely portrays himself as a Greenpeace co-founder https://t.co/8QvN1XBc6Y



Left, Fox & Friends, 7:34 am

Right, Trump, 8:29 am pic.twitter.com/QILQGDR2jP — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 12, 2019

His whole presidency is catastrophic. Trump must go.