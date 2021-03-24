Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Varney Blames Unpassed Green New Deal For Energy Prices

The GOP has no legislating principles or ideas except to lie excessively, which Stuart Varney is pleased to repeat. PS. The Green New Deal is not a bill, and none of its precepts have passed Congress yet.
By John Amato
5 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Stuart Varney really hates the dramatic early successes of President Biden and the Democratic Party. His job is to feed QAnon MAGAs the conspiracies and disinformation they crave.

During his 'My Word" segment, Varney claimed Biden's going big on taxation as "punishment for capitalist success."

Yeah, a 1% tax on families making $400,000 and over is a real punishment.

Varney is angry that in Biden's infrastructure plan, it's the working class that benefits for a change instead of his wealthy friends and Wall Street buddies. Instead of allowing their Trump tax cuts for billionaires to "trickle down" (which never happens), they bought villas, Porsches, and stock buy-backs.

So, instead of highlighting the good the American Rescue Act is doing and pointing to a new infusion of jobs, capital and infrastructure, Varney lied about the Green New Deal, making believe it's real legislation and not a set of goals.

"The Green New Deal has already given us higher energy prices and thousands upon thousands of lost jobs," Varney lied.

Varney never says who, or where, or when these jobs were lost, however, or when the Green New Deal was actually passed, since it hasn't.

It appears the only people getting sh*t on over energy prices are Texans, who are being charged thousands of dollars for a week's worth of energy during the devastating deep freeze. This, after Republican lawmakers mismanaged their power grid.

Passing progressive legislation to help 98.4% of the population is a slap in the face to the FOX Business and CNBC community of Wall street pundits.

Keep up the good work, Joe Biden.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team